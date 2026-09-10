Skeptical Vance said to have sought direct intel from US generals on state of Iran war

US Vice President JD Vance reportedly sought direct insight from American generals on the war against Iran, seeking to bypass the Pentagon amid his skepticism of the extended military conflict.

A New York Times report says the VP was seeking direct intel from military commander on “objectives, tactics, casualty estimates, what the Iranians would do in the Strait of Hormuz.”

According to the report — citing “more than half a dozen” current and former officials, the commanders warned Vance about severely depleted military stockpiles, as well as the Iranian regime’s willingness to dig in for a major and drawn-out fight.

The newspaper says that the “sobering private assessments” received by Vance were often quite different from the often boastful public rhetoric coming from President Donald Trump.