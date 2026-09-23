Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Gal Gadot to distribute $3 million to Israeli mental health orgs as part of Genesis Prize honors

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Gal Gadot attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “The Runner” at Harmony Gold on August 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP)
Gal Gadot attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon MGM Studios’ “The Runner” at Harmony Gold on August 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP)

Gal Gadot, the Israeli actress named as the laureate of the 2026 Genesis Prize, will distribute $3 million to some two dozen Israeli organizations focusing on mental health and trauma care.

The prize, known as the “Jewish Nobel,” comes with a $1 million award that laureates have traditionally dedicated to a philanthropic cause. Through a matching program with the Jewish Funders Network group of philanthropists, that sum has been expanded to $3 million.

The groups receiving grants include the United Hatzalah emergency service and Make-a-Wish Israel, according to reports.

“After three years of war, loss, and extraordinary hardship, I believe recovery starts from within,” Gadot, best known for playing Wonder Woman on screen, says in a statement posted to Instagram.

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