Gal Gadot to distribute $3 million to Israeli mental health orgs as part of Genesis Prize honors

Gal Gadot, the Israeli actress named as the laureate of the 2026 Genesis Prize, will distribute $3 million to some two dozen Israeli organizations focusing on mental health and trauma care.

The prize, known as the “Jewish Nobel,” comes with a $1 million award that laureates have traditionally dedicated to a philanthropic cause. Through a matching program with the Jewish Funders Network group of philanthropists, that sum has been expanded to $3 million.

The groups receiving grants include the United Hatzalah emergency service and Make-a-Wish Israel, according to reports.

“After three years of war, loss, and extraordinary hardship, I believe recovery starts from within,” Gadot, best known for playing Wonder Woman on screen, says in a statement posted to Instagram.