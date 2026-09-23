Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Wednesday, September 23, 2026

At UN, OpenAI’s Altman calls ‘for extreme care’ in AI

By AFP Today, 10:30 pm
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OpenAI CEO Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, San Francisco, November 16, 2023. (Eric Risberg/AP)
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman participates in a discussion during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, San Francisco, November 16, 2023. (Eric Risberg/AP)

The current moment in AI development “calls for extreme care,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tells the UN Security Council, noting that the technology’s advancement could accelerate rapidly.

“The industry must not accept too much technological risk just because the benefits are too great and important to slow down,” Altman tells the United Nations’ top body.

 

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