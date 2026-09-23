At UN, OpenAI’s Altman calls ‘for extreme care’ in AI
The current moment in AI development “calls for extreme care,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman tells the UN Security Council, noting that the technology’s advancement could accelerate rapidly.
“The industry must not accept too much technological risk just because the benefits are too great and important to slow down,” Altman tells the United Nations’ top body.
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