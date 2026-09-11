Phuket Chabad cancels Rosh Hashanah meal due to security concerns, amid anti-Israel protests

A Chabad house in Phuket, Thailand, informed hundreds of Israeli guests planning to attend a Rosh Hashanah dinner tonight that the event had been canceled at the request of Israeli security officials concerned that local protests against the gathering could have turned violent.

“Dear guests! Due to a request from Israeli security officials, we deeply regret that we are canceling the event. Please do not approach the area. The protesters could become violent, and it is dangerous,” read a message from the Phuket Chabad that was sent to those who registered to attend the dinner.

Five hundred local Thai residents staged a protest near the Chabad this afternoon, with signs seen reading “SAVE PHUKET NO ISRAEL” and “Free Palestine” chants heard.

Protest organizers issued a statement laced with antisemitic undertones and claiming they were “monitoring the situation surrounding the Jewish Rosh Hashanah event in the Phuket area.”

Protesters have been trying to get the event canceled for several days, but Thai authorities said Thursday that the event would be allowed to go ahead.

Hundreds of Thais rallied against Israeli tourists outside Israel’s embassy in Bangkok on Thursday. The gathering was led by Thai conspiracy theorist Sondhi Limthongkul, who read out a letter to Israel’s ambassador Alona Fisher-Kamm claiming Chabad centers were buying up Thai land to “advance the objectives orchestrated and funded by international Zionist networks.”

More than 500 Save Phuket protesters, including Thai Buddhist and Muslim networks, gathered at Patong Beach before marching with placards to Chabad House to oppose activities organised by the local Jewish community. Akkhrawut Kraisisombat addressed the crowd after arriving from… — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) September 11, 2026