Wife of 9/11 victim calls out Saudi Arabia during New York ceremony

A woman whose husband died in the attacks criticizes Saudi Arabia and questions the country’s tight relationship with the US during an annual remembrance ceremony in Manhattan, calling on US President Donald Trump to “tell the Saudis to stop lying.”

Terry Strada, who lost her husband Tom Strada on 9/11, says US presidents have chosen “to protect the Saudis instead of standing with the 9/11 families,” as the crowd at the ground zero broke out in applause.

“It has been one betrayal after another. President Trump can still change that,” she says before telling Vice President JD Vance, who was in attendance, to “carry that message back.”

“Stand with the families, stand with the survivors,” she says. “Stand with Americans.”

Although 15 of the 19 attackers on 9/11 were Saudis, the Saudi government has long denied any involvement in the attacks.