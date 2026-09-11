Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

Wife of 9/11 victim calls out Saudi Arabia during New York ceremony

By AP Today, 6:11 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

A woman whose husband died in the attacks criticizes Saudi Arabia and questions the country’s tight relationship with the US during an annual remembrance ceremony in Manhattan, calling on US President Donald Trump to “tell the Saudis to stop lying.”

Terry Strada, who lost her husband Tom Strada on 9/11, says US presidents have chosen “to protect the Saudis instead of standing with the 9/11 families,” as the crowd at the ground zero broke out in applause.

“It has been one betrayal after another. President Trump can still change that,” she says before telling Vice President JD Vance, who was in attendance, to “carry that message back.”

“Stand with the families, stand with the survivors,” she says. “Stand with Americans.”

Although 15 of the 19 attackers on 9/11 were Saudis, the Saudi government has long denied any involvement in the attacks.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.