The Jerusalem District Court accepts a request by prosecutors to halt hearings in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s corruption trial for a week to enable them to address comments made by the court last week in which the judges cast strong doubt over the future of two of the three cases against the prime minister.

The pause in hearings will take place after former attorney general Avichai Mandelblit, who indicted Netanyahu in 2020, finishes his testimony, which is expected to conclude this week.

Last week, the judges said there was little chance of conviction in Case 4000, the most serious case against Netanyahu, and indicated they believed there may not have been a crime committed in Case 2000, calling that case into question too.

The judges added that prosecutors and Netanyahu’s defense should try to wrap up Case 1000, in which the prime minister is accused of fraud and breach of trust for accepting luxury goods from businessman Arnon Milchan while allegedly working to assist him with his interests, as quickly as possible, alluding to a plea bargain.