The Knesset Arrangements Committee approves the establishment of five special committees, including four oversight panels, two of which will be chaired by leaders of Arab-majority parties: Ra’am head Mansour Abbas will lead a panel on combating crime and violence in Arab society, and Joint List head Yousef Jabareen will chair the socioeconomic equality panel.

The appointments fulfill a demand made by the Arab-majority parties in exchange for supporting the Eisenkot-led bloc’s parliamentary agenda. The Knesset plenum must still approve the committees.

Abbas’s panel will oversee efforts to tackle organized crime, extortion and illegal weapons, as well as government programs to improve personal security and strengthen law enforcement in Arab towns. Jabareen’s committee will oversee a multi-year plan for Arab towns, programs for at-risk youth, and planning and construction, including industrial zones and residential neighborhoods.

Other new panels include one overseeing implementation of the law establishing a military tribunal for suspects in the October 7 attack to be chaired by Yisrael Beytenu MK Yulia Malinovsky, who co-sponsored the bipartisan legislation, and another overseeing the rehabilitation of the Negev and Galilee to be led by B’Yachad MK Noam Tibon. Each oversight committee will have 13 members.

The Arrangements Committee also approves a separate 15-member committee to consider repealing the attorney general law to be chaired by bill sponsor Democrats MK Efrat Rayten. The bill would restore the attorney general’s authority and independence, reversing a law passed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government that permits ministers to disregard her legal opinions and gives the coalition effective control over appointing and dismissing the person holding the position.

The establishment of the separate committee follows Knesset Legal Adviser Sagit Afik’s decision yesterday that the bill should be removed from a special committee chaired by Democrats MK Gilad Kariv tasked with repealing the previous government’s judicial overhaul, due to a potential conflict of interest stemming from an investigation into alleged leaks of classified information by Kariv. The attorney general is to decide whether to indict him or close the case. His committee will continue considering other bills to reverse judicial overhaul legislation, including one that politicized the appointment of judges.