The Knesset Presidium, which determines the parliament’s weekly agenda, approves a series of bills for preliminary votes on Wednesday, including legislation advanced by the bloc led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot to establish a state commission of inquiry into the failures surrounding the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack and restrict the circumstances under which individuals facing criminal charges can serve as prime minister, alongside a bill backed by Netanyahu’s bloc to prohibit the arrest of ultra-Orthodox military draft evaders.

Eisenkot’s bloc has faced criticism from bereaved families for failing to prioritize legislation establishing a state commission of inquiry.

While the bloc has since moved to advance other legislative priorities, including by establishing dedicated committees, it has taken no comparable steps on the inquiry bill.

This is understood to be in part because a state commission of inquiry can only be established by a government decision, meaning an alternative route would require new legislation, a potentially lengthy process. Despite winning a parliamentary majority in the election, Eisenkot has yet to form a government and faces a December 20 deadline, prompting his bloc to prioritize repealing the outgoing government’s judicial overhaul laws, which it has denounced as anti-democratic and hopes to reverse before the deadline, even without forming a government.

The bill concerning the premiership, sponsored by Yisrael Beytenu MK Oded Forer, would bar indicted politicians from being able to form a government and remove a sitting prime minister from office if indicted on serious charges involving moral turpitude. It would also repeal a 2023 law passed by Netanyahu’s government sharply restricting the circumstances under which a sitting prime minister can be declared incapacitated, widely seen as intended to shield Netanyahu from losing his seat due to his ongoing corruption trial.

A bill to repeal a law giving the justice minister control over internal investigations of the police passed by the previous government will also be voted upon.

Meanwhile, the ultra-Orthodox parties, with the backing of Netanyahu’s bloc, are set to advance legislation prohibiting the arrest of military draft evaders, potentially presenting a dilemma for Eisenkot’s bloc, which is seeking to secure Haredi support in its efforts to form a government. A bill tightening restrictions on loudspeakers in mosques, long lobbied for by far-right National Security MInister Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit, will also be on the agenda.