Live Update From the Liveblog of Monday, November 23, 2026
Holon man, 69, suspected of distributing fliers on behalf of Iranian agent
Police and the Shin Bet arrested a 69-year-old man from Holon last Monday on suspicion of distributing fliers on behalf of an Iranian agent in exchange for money, police say.
A court yesterday released the man under restrictive conditions and removed a gag order that had been placed on the case, police say.
The joint investigation with the Shin Bet into the alleged contact with a foreign agent is ongoing, police add.
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