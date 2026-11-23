Prosecutors charge an East Jerusalem pharmacology student, who worked as an assistant pharmacist for Clalit Health Services, with planning to carry out a suicide attack against Jews on the Temple Mount.

The suspect, Abdullah Jamjoum, also allegedly accompanied Muhammad Shalbi, a pharmacology student a year under him at East Jerusalem’s Al Quds University, to Ramallah, where Shalbi purchased chemicals for a separate suicide bombing.

Shalbi was arrested in August and indicted on October 8. Jamjoum was arrested on October 13.

The two met at a mosque in East Jerusalem’s Beit Hanina neighborhood about three years ago, according to the indictment filed by the Jerusalem District Attorney’s Office against Jamjoum at the city’s District Court today.

Both men had radicalized at the mosque and over the past year attended sermons from a preacher there who advocated suicide attacks against Jews, today’s indictment says.

Roughly a year before Jamjoum’s arrest, Shalbi, a first-year student, repeatedly asked him for advice on producing an explosive device, and Jamjoum shared his technical knowledge with Shalbi, prosecutors say.

The two then traveled to Ramallah along with two other people, according to the indictment. While in Ramallah, Shalbi bought chemicals to produce an explosive, and Jamjoum bought perfume bottles “to stave off suspicions,” the indictment says, adding that the salesperson told them at the time “to be careful and not do anything stupid.”

Some six months before Jamjoum’s arrest, Shalbi allegedly informed him that he had begun experimenting at home with the materials.

Around the same time, Jamjoum downloaded a book on bomb-making and another book on producing poison to further his plan “to kill as many Jews and heretics as possible” on the Temple Mount, the indictment says, adding that Jamjoum had begun reading the book on poison.

Jamjoum deleted the books shortly before his arrest “because he saw no need for them,” according to the indictment.

For some two months before his arrest, Jamjoum trained at a mixed martial arts club in East Jerusalem’s Issawiya neighborhood to prepare for his alleged attack plan, the indictment says.

For his alleged cooperation with Shalbi, Jamjoum is charged with conspiracy to commit a terrorist act with a firearm, which carries a sentence of up to 14 years in prison.

For his own alleged suicide attack plan, Jamjoum is charged with training or instruction for terrorist purposes, which carries a sentence of seven years in prison.