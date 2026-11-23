Clalit Health Services is launching its own digital tool to identify women at increased risk of breast cancer, including those younger than 50.

Clalit’s artificial intelligence tool, AI-PRO, assesses individual risk based on women’s answers to a questionnaire about their family history, genetic predisposition, hormonal factors, and lifestyle.

After the assessment, women receive personalized recommendations that may include continued routine screening, more frequent mammography, consulting a specialist, or undergoing genetic testing for the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes.

“Early identification of risk factors will enable us to identify risks in time and save lives,” Dr. Tatiana Dorfman, director of the Breast Health Institute at Clalit-Lin Medical Center in Haifa, says in a statement.