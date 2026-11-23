Israel played a key role in foiling an Islamic State terror plot to carry out an attack on a Taylor Swift concert, reveals then-Mossad chief David Barnea.

“The initial threat warning came from our Austrian partners,” he says at the ELNET Jerusalem conference.

“The moment this information was shared with the Mossad, we successfully [used] our unique capabilities in processing intelligence, cracking infrastructure, leading to the arrest of the global jihadist cell,” he says.

Barnea says the Mossad and Austrian intelligence prevented “mass murder, up to hundreds of young European men and women.”

Three dates in Swift’s record-breaking tour were canceled in the summer of 2024 after authorities warned of the Islamic State group plot. More than 170,000 spectators were expected to attend the shows, according to estimates by the news agency APA.

Agencies contributed to this report.