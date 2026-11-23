Democrats chairman Yair Golan urges B’Yachad leader Naftali Bennett to rule out a unity government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as the bloc led by Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot enters the third week of its mandate to form a government and is set to continue negotiations with Likud.

“The public gave us a clear task: replace Netanyahu as soon as possible and put Israel back on a path of security, responsibility and democracy,” Golan says at the start of his party’s faction meeting at the Knesset.

He acknowledges that the Eisenkot-bloc leaders have many “aspirations, considerations and concerns,” but says Israel’s security and the lives of soldiers and civilians must come before political considerations. “We cannot afford to keep delaying and hold endless negotiations,” he says.

Addressing Bennett directly, Golan says: “You swore to look after those who serve. I know those were not empty words. But the first step in looking after them is preventing Netanyahu from leading combat troops into an unnecessary war that could cost them their lives or leave them physically and psychologically wounded.”

Golan accuses Netanyahu of trying to drag Israel into another war with Iran and inflame the West Bank, amid an explosion of unchecked settler violence.

“Anyone who cares about those who serve must do everything possible to get Netanyahu away from the steering wheel. You cannot sit with him or alongside him, even in a rotation agreement,” he tells Bennett.

He adds that the Eisenkot-led bloc received a clear mandate to replace Netanyahu, and that any attempt to save him would be “a blatant and unforgivable breach of voters’ trust.”

Bennett has backed a unity government with Likud under Eisenkot’s leadership, while Golan advocates forming a minority government including Mansour Abbas’s Ra’am party, with external support from the Arab-led Joint List. Bennett and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman oppose that option.

“We have 67 seats to replace Netanyahu. That is a realistic alternative that must be seriously considered. We have an excellent partnership with Mansour Abbas. Rejecting this option would be a gift to Netanyahu,” Golan says.

He calls for a clear plan by the end of the week, including “partners, a parliamentary majority and a timetable for reaching a decision.”