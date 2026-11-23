Yashar chairman Gadi Eisenkot says he does not currently see an immediate Iranian threat requiring military action before a new government is formed, arguing that Israel should focus on the enriched uranium that has yet to be destroyed or removed.

“The gravest threat from Iran is the 440 kilograms of enriched uranium that have still not been destroyed or removed,” Eisenkot says at a party faction meeting. “We need to focus on that.”

On coalition talks, Eisenkot says his party will work toward “genuine unity, not a political arrangement,” but will not compromise on “establishing a state commission of inquiry [into Hamas’s October 7, 2023, onslaught], universal service, changing the security reality and defending democracy.”

Eisenkot also condemns what he calls “poisonous rhetoric” directed at bereaved families, apparently in reference to Likud’s Diaspora Minister Amichai Chikli sending a post to Yashar MK Shira Shapiro, mother of Aner Shapira, accusing her of “standing alongside those who provide a tailwind to her son’s killers.” Eisenkot says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other ministers have not denounced it.

“Bereaved families must be kept out of the political debate,” he says.

He also reiterates his condemnation of what he describes as “anarchy and a loss of control” amid settler violence in the West Bank, saying it harms settlements and causes serious international damage to Israel.