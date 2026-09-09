Trump says Iran war will end right after US midterm elections in November

US President Donald Trump predicts that the war with Iran will end “immediately after” the US midterm elections on November 3 because Tehran is trying to influence the vote, but would not be able to hold out more in the face of US economic pressure.

“I think war is going to end immediately after the election because they can’t hold out any longer. They’re desperate to try and affect the election,” he tells reporters before departing for a Republican convention in Dallas.

The US war with Iran has recently entered its seventh month with no immediate end in sight.

Today, Iran said it attacked 10 ships near the Strait of Hormuz after the US sank five Iranian oil tankers.