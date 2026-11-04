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Senior Transportation Ministry official questioned by cops over flydubai attack — report

4 November 2026, 11:35 pm
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A flydubai flight takes off from Ben Gurion Airport on September 30, 2026. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)
A flydubai flight takes off from Ben Gurion Airport on September 30, 2026. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

A senior official in the Transportation Ministry’s security division was questioned today by the Israel Police’s Lahav 433 major crimes unit over suspected conflicts of interest related to the foiled terror attack on flydubai Flight 1073, Channel 13 reports.

The report, which does not name the official or elaborate on the allegations they face, says the interrogation is related to a probe into conflicts of interest in the Transportation Ministry, which was responsible for screening flight crews coming into Israel.

On the flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv, the Omani copilot attacked the Indian captain and attempted to crash the plane, but was stopped by the captain and several Israeli passengers.

The conflict of interest investigation concerns whether ministry staff who did private sector work related to their jobs received the necessary permissions from the government, according to the report.

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