Over 1,500 held up in Greece as bomb threat prompts checks on Israeli-run cruise ship

A bomb threat to an Israel-bound cruise ship prompted a security operation at the Greek island port of Syros on Tuesday after an unknown person claimed an explosive device had been attached to its hull, Greek authorities said.

The Panama-flagged Crown Iris — operated by Israeli company Mano Maritime — was due to sail to Haifa carrying 940 passengers and 597 crew members when the threat was received.

Coast guard personnel assisted by an explosives detection dog and a private diver searched the vessel, while a special coast guard unit was deployed to the scene.

Additionally, Israeli Navy chief Vice Adm. Eyal Harel discussed the matter with officials in the Shin Bet and Mossad. A military source said that the incident was being handled together with Greek security officials.

Initial checks found no explosive device. Coast guard specialists were scheduled to arrive at 9.30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. GMT) to carry out further inspections before the ship can resume its voyage.

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A passenger aboard the cruise told the Israel Hayom news outlet that travelers had temporarily disembarked and were waiting nearby for the all-clear to board.

הדיווח על פצצה ביוון: כל הישראלים הורדו מאוניית ״מנו ספנות״. צילום: הערשי פרלמוטר pic.twitter.com/KkdIZeBUT6 — Boaz Golan בועז גולן (@BoazGolan) November 3, 2026

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The passenger said the ship’s crew handed out water and chairs to everyone, and elderly passengers and children were waiting in the lobby of a nearby hotel to keep warm.

“All in all, they’re keeping their cool here,” the passenger said. “It seems like someone was bored and decided to scare the port authorities rather than finding something better to do.”

Bomb hoaxes disrupt European airlines

The incident occurred after at least seven flights in Europe were targeted in a bomb threat hoax earlier on Tuesday, causing disruptions at airports.

No explosions were found in any of the planes targeted in the hoax.

While no country pointed fingers over the bomb threats, they come at a time when European officials have been blaming both Russia and Iran for what they describe as “hybrid attacks” and acts of sabotage. Moscow and Tehran both deny any such campaign.

This week, unidentified hackers shut down fridges and freezers in supermarkets in several European countries. Some experts said hoax bomb threats could be part of a similar pattern of low-cost, deniable disruption efforts.

“From railways to the food infrastructure that you see happening with the fridges being hacked and all kinds of other operations, it does fit the narrative of Russian state actors who want to disturb Europe,” said Eric Schouten, the head of aviation security group Dyami.