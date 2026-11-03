Shin Bet head said seeking to interrogate 4 Arab politicians, but isn’t providing evidence for 3 of them

Shin Bet chief David Zini is seeking to question four Arab politicians in a case of alleged election interference, but hasn’t provided prosecutors with evidence regarding three of them, a report says.

The three are Ra’am party head Mansour Abbas, Ta’al faction leader Ahmad Tibi and Balad faction chief Sami Abu Shehadeh — the latter of whom was disqualified from running in last week’s election — according to the i24News outlet.

The fourth is a senior Joint List MK, whose name is barred from publication and against whom there reportedly is “wall-to-wall” agreement of compelling evidence.

The report says that though Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has asked to receive the evidence ahead of a decision on whether to approve the interrogations, the Shin Bet hasn’t yet provided it, except against the unnamed lawmaker.

The Shin Bet has also not provided police with the material, even though the two bodies decided two days ago to form a joint team, according to the report.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party — which has claimed the election was “stolen” and has been trying to delay the publication of the final election results — seizes on the report to attack Baharav-Miara, falsely claiming it says she has been blocking the investigation.

Abbas reacts to the report by saying he and all Ra’am members are willing to answer any summons by law enforcement bodies, while urging authorities to “honor the voters’ decision” and denouncing the “attempt to tarnish the Arab public.”