Live Update From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026
Tanker said hit by two unknown projectiles off Oman
A tanker has been struck by two “unknown projectiles” 14 nautical miles northeast of Oman’s Lima, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations says.
The monitor says no casualties or environmental impact have been reported so far.
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