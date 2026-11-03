Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Tanker said hit by two unknown projectiles off Oman

By Reuters Today, 10:50 pm
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A tanker has been struck by two “unknown projectiles” 14 nautical miles northeast of Oman’s Lima, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations says.

The monitor says no casualties or environmental impact have been reported so far.

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