In rare reaction to ‘false reports,’ AG bashes Shin Bet for hindering vote-buying probe by withholding evidence

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara releases a statement she admits is highly unusual, in light of what she says are “false reports,” after a report about developments in the probe of an alleged vote-buying scheme caused the ruling Likud party to accuse her of blocking the investigation.

“In a lawful state, it is impossible to interrogate citizens or elected officials without evidence that justifies it,” she says. “If the Shin Bet or any other body has a piece of evidence that justifies an investigation, they are welcome to present it.”

The i24News outlet reported this evening that Shin Bet chief David Zini is seeking to question four Arab politicians in the case, but hasn’t provided prosecutors with evidence regarding three of them.

The three are Ra’am party head Mansour Abbas, Ta’al faction leader Ahmad Tibi and Balad faction chief Sami Abu Shehadeh. The fourth is a senior Joint List MK, whose name is barred from publication and against whom there reportedly is “wall-to-wall” agreement of compelling evidence.

The report said that though Baharav-Miara has asked to receive the evidence ahead of a decision on whether to approve the interrogations, the Shin Bet hasn’t yet provided it, except against the unnamed lawmaker.

The Shin Bet has also not provided police with the material, even though the two bodies decided two days ago to form a joint team, according to the report.

Appearing to confirm that part of the report, the attorney general says in her statement that for two days now, the Shin Bet has not handed over evidence to the joint investigative team, hindering the probe.