34 people, mostly kids, treated for inhaling hazardous chemicals at East Jerusalem school

Thirty-four people, among them 30 children, received medical treatment after breathing in hazardous cleaning chemicals at a school in East Jerusalem on Thursday.
According to an initial investigation, the injured were exposed to a dangerous chemical reaction in cleaning products, Fire and Rescue Services said in a statement.
The victims were taken from the school in the Shuafat neighborhood to the Hadassah Medical Centers in Ein Kerem and Mount Scopus, as well as Shaare Zedek Medical Center, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said.
A 10-year-old child was in moderate condition, while the rest of those harmed were in good condition.
The Fire and Rescue Service said its rescue workers evacuated students and staff to ensure their safety, and the police had closed the school until Friday.
Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition
by email and never miss our top stories
By signing up, you agree to the terms
The rescue service said that the incident was under control and the hazard was no longer present, but further comprehensive checks would be needed before the school could return to routine.
Your next read: ToI Editors' Picks
CHOOSE YOUR BOOK
CHOOSE YOUR BOOK
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
LIMITED TIME OFFER: Join The Times of Israel Community today and you'll receive a physical book of your choice, carefully curated by our editors.
Choose between two must-reads: When We See You Again by Rachel Goldberg-Polin, a searing portrait of a mother’s grief and strength following unthinkable tragedy;
Or Out of the Sky: Heroism and Rebirth in Nazi Europe by Matti Friedman, the gripping and surprising tale of a forgotten moment during World War II.
As a Community member, you’ll also enjoy our DocuNation series of outstanding Israeli documentary films, an ad-free experience of our site and podcasts, commenting privileges, and more.
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel