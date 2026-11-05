34 people, mostly kids, treated for inhaling hazardous chemicals at East Jerusalem school

Thirty-four people, among them 30 children, received medical treatment after breathing in hazardous cleaning chemicals at a school in East Jerusalem on Thursday.

According to an initial investigation, the injured were exposed to a dangerous chemical reaction in cleaning products, Fire and Rescue Services said in a statement.

The victims were taken from the school in the Shuafat neighborhood to the Hadassah Medical Centers in Ein Kerem and Mount Scopus, as well as Shaare Zedek Medical Center, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said.

A 10-year-old child was in moderate condition, while the rest of those harmed were in good condition.

The Fire and Rescue Service said its rescue workers evacuated students and staff to ensure their safety, and the police had closed the school until Friday.

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The rescue service said that the incident was under control and the hazard was no longer present, but further comprehensive checks would be needed before the school could return to routine.