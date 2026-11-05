Daily Briefing Nov. 5 – Trump’s bombshell end of Israel military aid: Good for the Jewish state?

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 20-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world.

Military correspondent Emanuel Fabian joins host Amanda Borschel-Dan for today’s episode.

WATCH the full episode here:

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that the United States will cease providing $4 billion in annual military aid to Israel by the end of this year, in comments that reportedly caught Israeli security and financial officials off guard. Fabian describes what this could mean for the IDF’s capabilities — and how it may actually free Israel to operate on its own in the region.

The Israeli military on Monday morning wrapped up an 11-day operation in Hebron, launched following a deadly shooting attack at a checkpoint on the outskirts of the West Bank city, after the political leadership approved the withdrawal of troops. We learn about the goals of the operation, whether they were met, and how the IDF chief of staff Eyal Zamir attempted to contain it ahead of its pre-election launch.

Seven Palestinian terror operatives, including a top Hamas commander who held an Israeli hostage, were killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip this week, the military and Shin Bet security agency announced on Wednesday. Concurrently, the IDF finally released details about early indications of the Hamas onslaught on southern Israel from October 6, 2023. Fabian updates us on both headlines.

Check out The Times of Israel’s ongoing liveblog for more updates.

For further reading:

Trump aid bombshell could set off scramble to reprioritize upcoming arms buys

IDF ends controversial 11-day Hebron operation that followed deadly shooting attack

1 reported killed in first southern Lebanon IDF airstrike in weeks

IDF: Gaza strikes kill 7 terrorists, including Hamas commander who held hostage

IDF identified Deif, other top Hamas commanders entering tunnels on eve of Oct. 7

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or wherever you get your podcasts. This episode was produced by Ari Schlacht.

Check out yesterday’s episode here: