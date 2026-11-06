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Israel’s NY consul general predicts mass Jewish exodus from North America to Israel

Today, 8:15 am
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Ofir Akunis, Israeli Consul General in New York, attends the Israel Day Parade in New York City, May 31, 2026. (Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)
Ofir Akunis, Israeli Consul General in New York, attends the Israel Day Parade in New York City, May 31, 2026. (Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

Israel’s consul general in New York anticipates that many US Jews will emigrate to Israel, presumably due to the sweeping midterm victory by the Democratic Party.

“The next government formed in Israel must prepare for a huge wave of aliyah from North America and from the United States in particular,” Ofir Akunis tweets. “I said so half a year ago. I repeat it today.”

A recent poll has shown that 72 percent of Jews voted for the Democratic candidate in the midterms, the same as in 2024.

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