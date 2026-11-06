Trump talks to Qatar’s emir, who cautions him against further escalation with Iran

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed diplomatic efforts to ease regional tensions in a phone call with US President Donald Trump today, a Qatari statement says.

According to the statement, the leaders discussed Qatar’s mediation efforts toward a comprehensive agreement with Iran to end the regional crisis.

The statement adds that during the call, the Qatari ruler stressed the importance of avoiding further escalation, ensuring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, and securing energy supplies.