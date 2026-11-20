A wanted Palestinian terror operative turned himself in to Israeli security forces at a checkpoint in the northern West Bank this morning, the military says.

According to the IDF, Ahmad Yaqoub had been wanted for heading a terror cell that carried out a July 2024 bombing attack along the West Bank security barrier, in which two Defense Ministry employees were wounded.

The military says that over the years, Yaqoub attempted to carry out shooting and bombing attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces, “and maintained ties with various terror elements” outside of the West Bank.

He was considered by the IDF to be one of the “most wanted” terror operatives in the northern West Bank.

This morning, Yaqoub showed up at the Salem Crossing and surrendered to Israeli troops, who handed him over to the Shin Bet security agency for questioning.

The army says that Yaqoub turned himself in following “dozens of operations in recent weeks” aimed at arresting him.

Palestinian media had twice claimed that Yaqoub was killed by Israeli drone strikes in the West Bank in recent years.

إذاعة جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي: أحمد يعقوب (تركمان)، المصنّف "المطلوب رقم واحد" لدى الجيش والشاباك في لواء منشيه، يسلّم نفسه أفادت إذاعة جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي بأن أحمد يعقوب (تركمان)، الذي يصنّفه جيش الاحتلال وجهاز الشاباك على أنه "المطلوب رقم واحد" في لواء منشيه، الذي يضم جنين… pic.twitter.com/Hkd2YaGH6K — وصل للأخبار (@waslnew) November 20, 2026