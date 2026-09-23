Neria Leiter’s life ‘still in danger’ after emergency brain surgery, hospital says

Neria Leiter, the IDF reservist seriously injured in a car-ramming attack in the West Bank, underwent emergency brain surgery at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, but his life is still in danger, according to a statement from Dr. Alon Schwartz, the head of the hospital’s trauma unit.

Schwartz indicates that the surgery lasted for hours, and says that Leiter’s condition has stabilized, though he is still seriously injured.

“He was taken urgently to emergency surgery that has essentially continued almost until this moment,” Schwartz says in a video statement published around 11 p.m. “His condition has stabilized, but his life is still in danger. It’s impossible to say that his life is not in danger.”

Schwartz adds that multiple medical teams are working on improving Leiter’s condition. He says Leiter’s head injury was the most severe and dangerous wound he received.

Leiter is the son of Yechiel Leiter, the Israeli ambassador to the US.