Iran complains to UN aviation agency over ‘illegal’ US flight restrictions

TEHRAN, Iran — The head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization says the body has filed a complaint with the United Nations aviation agency against the United States for imposing restrictions targeting the country’s airlines.

“To defend the legitimate rights of the aviation industry and counter illegal restrictions imposed by America, Iran has drafted and submitted a formal protest to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO),” says Iran’s civil aviation chief Abouzar Shiroudi, according to state news agency IRNA.