Netanyahu asked UAE leader to deny reports he warned PM about Hamas threat before Oct. 7 — sources

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled secretly to the United Arab Emirates over the weekend to ask its leader to deny reports that he had warned the Israeli prime minister about a looming Hamas threat ahead of the Palestinian terror group’s October 7, 2023, attack on southern Israel.

The prime minister held an hourlong meeting with the UAE’s president yesterday, according to two people who were briefed on Netanyahu’s trip, which was first reported by Israel’s Channel 12 TV station.

One person familiar with the matter says the talks focused on a report published by the Israeli daily Haaretz earlier this month that said the Emirati leader had delivered a warning to Netanyahu about a looming attack by Hamas just ahead of its October 7, 2023, massacre that triggered the war.

Netanyahu asked Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to deny the report, according to the person who purported to have firsthand information about the meeting. Netanyahu’s office had previously denied the Haaretz report.

The person, along with a regional official briefed on the meeting, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the secret trip.

The UAE’s Foreign Ministry declines to comment on reports about the meeting. But it says it maintains “open and direct lines of communication” with Israel and shares “all relevant intelligence.”

There is no immediate comment from Netanyahu’s office.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.