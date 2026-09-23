Hundreds rally against antisemitism outside UN headquarters in New York

Hundreds gather at a rally against antisemitism near the United Nations in midtown Manhattan.

The protest, led by leading Jewish organizations, calls on world leaders to address antisemitism during the annual UN General Assembly.

Eric Goldstein, the head of the UJA-Federation of New York, says that, while world leaders are gathered in the city to discuss global challenges, “We know they are not addressing the rampant proliferation of antisemitism around the world.”

“The United Nations, created out of the ashes of the Holocaust,” he says, “has allowed its sacred mission to be hijacked by a singular focus on condemning Israel. This must end.”

He demands global leaders condemn antisemitism, without any equivocations, and create “serious national action plans” to oppose discrimination against Jews.”