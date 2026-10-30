Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026

Lebanese military court judge charges 13 over seized Hezbollah explosives truck

By AP Today, 5:25 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Supporters of Hezbollah wave flags of the terror group during a ceremony held to mark the second anniversary of the killing of leader Hassan Nasrallah in a strike by Israel, in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon, September 27, 2026. (Anwar AMRO/AFP)
Supporters of Hezbollah wave flags of the terror group during a ceremony held to mark the second anniversary of the killing of leader Hassan Nasrallah in a strike by Israel, in Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon, September 27, 2026. (Anwar AMRO/AFP)

A judge at a Lebanese military court charges 13 people over a truck carrying explosives belonging to the Hezbollah terror group that was seized by authorities earlier this month, state media reports.

Two of the defendants were arrested when the shipment was seized and are in custody. The others remain at large and were charged in absentia. Five of the defendants were listed only by nicknames because their real names are still unknown.

The charges include crimes against internal state security and possessing weapons and explosives and forming illegal associations aimed at undermining the authority of the state, the state-run National News Agency says.

There is no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

The truck, which was stopped at a checkpoint on the main highway linking Beirut with the eastern Bekaa Valley earlier in October, was carrying 780 kilograms (1,720 pounds) of explosives, including 250 kilograms (550 pounds) of TNT and 250 kilograms (550 pounds) of C-4 plastic explosives, according to judicial officials.

The news of its seizure generated heated public discussion, with many accusing Hezbollah of planning to carry out assassinations of domestic opponents at a time when the group is under increasing pressure to disarm.

Hezbollah later issued a statement acknowledging that the explosives belonged to the group. It said they were intended for use against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon. It said it had requested that Lebanese authorities return the explosives and release the two people who were detained.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.