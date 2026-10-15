Hezbollah claims confiscated truck of explosives, but denies assassination plans

Lawmaker for terror group says bomb-making material was intended for use against Israeli forces, asks for material seized by authorities to be returned

By Agencies and ToI Staff Today, 5:12 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google
Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah speaks during an interview with an AFP journalist at the Lebanese Parliament in Beirut on April 20, 2026. (Anwar AMRO / AFP)
Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah speaks during an interview with an AFP journalist at the Lebanese Parliament in Beirut on April 20, 2026. (Anwar AMRO / AFP)

BEIRUT — A Hezbollah official acknowledged Thursday that a truck full of explosives seized by Lebanese authorities last week belonged to the terror group, and said the explosives were intended for use against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

The truck, which was stopped at a checkpoint on the main highway linking Beirut with the eastern Beqaa Valley, was carrying 780 kilograms (1,720 pounds) of explosives, including 250 kilograms (550 pounds) of TNT and 250 kilograms of C-4 plastic explosives, according to judicial officials.

Two men were arrested when the truck was stopped, and Lebanese authorities launched an investigation. They said that security agencies will go after other people involved in the shipment.

The news of its seizure generated heated public discussions, with many accusing Hezbollah of planning to carry out assassinations of domestic opponents at a time when the group is under increasing pressure to disarm.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam noted that C-4 explosives had been used in several “infamous political assassinations in Lebanon’s modern history.”

In a statement Thursday, Hassan Fadlallah, a member of Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, acknowledged that the truck was transporting materials for the group. He said the explosives were “intended exclusively for use against the Israeli occupation” in southern Lebanon and called the allegations that they were part of an assassination plot “baseless.”

“It is well known that [Hezbollah’s] weapons include explosive devices — a subject the enemy has frequently addressed and whose impact it deeply fears,” the statement said. It was the group’s first comment on the captured explosives.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam stands with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, not shown, at the State Department, September 28, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Fadlallah said Hezbollah had asked Lebanese authorities to hand the shipment over and release the two people who were detained.

The incident has highlighted growing tensions between Hezbollah and the Lebanese government.

For years, Hezbollah moved weapons freely in parts of Lebanon. That changed in March, when the Lebanese government declared all military activities by the Iran-backed group “illegal.”

That decision came hours after Hezbollah fired rockets at northern Israeli communities, triggering a war that has killed nearly 4,000 people in Lebanon and resulted in Israeli forces occupying a large swath of southern Lebanon as a self-declared security zone. The group fired the rockets two days after Israel and the United States launched a war on Iran, its main backer.

Hezbollah has refused to recognize the government decision outlawing its military wing, and Fadlallah’s statement described it as “null and void.”

The group’s main arms supply route through Syria was severed when its ally, then-president Bashar al-Assad, was ousted in late 2024. The new Syrian authorities have regularly announced seizures of weapons along their border with Lebanon that they say are intended for Hezbollah.

Lebanese army soldiers patrol at the entrance to the southern village of Zawtar Al Gharbieh, Lebanon, July 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari)

Throughout 2025, Lebanese troops seized and destroyed Hezbollah weapons depots in southern Lebanon in line with the government’s plan to exert state control over all weapons, but that roadmap was put on pause when the new war erupted.

Under a deal reached through US-brokered talks between Lebanon and Israel this year, Beirut has vowed to disarm Hezbollah, which would in turn lead to Israeli troops gradually withdrawing from Lebanon.

But Hezbollah has refused to disarm as long as Israeli forces remain on Lebanese land, and Israel has continued carrying out strikes across southern Lebanon, citing Hezbollah violations of the deal.

Most Popular
read more:
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.