Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026

Investigation into foreign interference of election said to also include Turkey

Today, 5:31 pm
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An elderly woman casts her ballot at a polling station in the southern Bedouin city of Rahat on October 27, 2026 during Israel’s legislative election. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)
An elderly woman casts her ballot at a polling station in the southern Bedouin city of Rahat on October 27, 2026 during Israel’s legislative election. (HAZEM BADER/AFP)

The investigation into alleged foreign influence in this week’s national election is reportedly focusing on Turkey, in addition to Qatar.

The Ynet news site reports that the probe — now reportedly including the Mossad alongside the Shin Bet — is investigating any alleged influence campaigns from both Qatar and Turkey.

Doha and Ankara have both rejected any allegations that they were involved in attempting to influence the vote.

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