Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026
Investigation into foreign interference of election said to also include Turkey
The investigation into alleged foreign influence in this week’s national election is reportedly focusing on Turkey, in addition to Qatar.
The Ynet news site reports that the probe — now reportedly including the Mossad alongside the Shin Bet — is investigating any alleged influence campaigns from both Qatar and Turkey.
Doha and Ankara have both rejected any allegations that they were involved in attempting to influence the vote.
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