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Mossad reported to join probe of alleged foreign influence on vote, not just from Qatar

Today, 4:49 pm
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Voters cast their ballots at a polling station during Israel’s general election in Jerusalem, October 27, 2026. (AP/Ohad Zwigenberg)
Voters cast their ballots at a polling station during Israel’s general election in Jerusalem, October 27, 2026. (AP/Ohad Zwigenberg)

The Mossad is reportedly joining the investigation into alleged foreign influence in this week’s national election.

According to an unsourced report from Channel 12 news, the spy agency is working with the Shin Bet security agency in probing alleged foreign interference, which is suspected to come not just from Qatar, but also from other countries.

The allegations center on a purported effort to pay Arab voters to boost their turnout at polling stations on Tuesday.

The Central Elections Committee has repeatedly said that the scope of the investigation is limited in nature and that the results of Tuesday’s election are not in question.

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