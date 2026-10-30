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Zelensky to visit Turkey tomorrow for talks with Erdogan

By AFP Today, 5:09 pm
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Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, during their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, April 4, 2026. (Turkish Presidency via AP)
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, during their meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, April 4, 2026. (Turkish Presidency via AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on a working visit to Turkey for talks over the war with Russia and the security situation in the Black Sea, the Turkish presidency says.

“During the discussions to be held in Istanbul, the parties will address steps that can be taken to further enhance bilateral cooperation between Turkey and Ukraine, as well as regional and international developments — most notably the Russia-Ukraine War and the security situation in the Black Sea,” Burhanettin Duran, communications director at the presidency, says on X.

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