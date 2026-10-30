Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026

IDF says Hamas commander who held a dozen Israelis hostage killed in Gaza strike

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 4:36 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Palestinians search through the rubble of a building destroyed in an overnight Israeli strike in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, October 23, 2026. (AP/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Palestinians search through the rubble of a building destroyed in an overnight Israeli strike in Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip, October 23, 2026. (AP/Abdel Kareem Hana)

A Hamas commander who took part in holding numerous hostages in captivity in Gaza during the war was killed in a strike in the Strip’s center yesterday, the military announces.

The strike yesterday in Nuseirat killed Ihab Jamil Abu Taqiya, who the military says was involved in holding hostages at the start of the war, including Raya Rotem, Hila Rotem Shoshani, Emily Hand, Ohad Ben Ami, Noa Argamani, Andrey Kozlov, Shlomi Ziv, Almog Meir Jan, Maxim Herkin, Yosef Haim Ohana, Segev Kalfon and Alex Lobanov.

The strike also killed Ibrahim Gihad Muhammad Abu Oshaiba, identified by the IDF as a Hamas platoon commander.

The IDF says both operatives had recently been advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians and acted to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

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