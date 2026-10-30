Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026

Oman rescues 25 sailors from burning oil tanker in Strait of Hormuz

By AFP Today, 4:31 pm
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Oman says it has rescued 25 sailors from a merchant ship that was targeted and set ablaze in the blockaded Strait of Hormuz.

Oman’s navy “carried out an evacuation operation for 25 crew members of the merchant ship RITI, flying the Panamanian flag, after it was targeted, which led to a fire breaking out on board,” Oman’s Maritime Security Center says in a statement.

The crew members were provided with medical care, the Omani statement says, without giving details. The Marine Traffic ship-tracking website described the RITI as a crude oil tanker.

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