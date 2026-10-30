Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 30, 2026

Trump claims Iran war will ‘get wrapped up soon’

By Reuters and ToI Staff Today, 2:01 pm
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US President Donald Trump, speaking ahead of the November 3 midterm congressional elections, says he believes the war with Iran will end soon, but does not say how that will happen.

“It’s going to get wrapped up soon,” Trump says in an interview with Kansas City radio station KCMO. “We need a guarantee there’ll never be a nuclear weapon.”

Trump has said the US would not strike Iran before the elections.

He has also promised several times in recent weeks that the US and Israel will soon “finish the job” in Iran, without specifying whether he intends to push for diplomatic or military measures.

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