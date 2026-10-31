Albanian anti-government protesters hurl firebombs at police; hundreds arrested

Hundreds were arrested as masked protesters hurled stones and firebombs at police in Albania’s capital on Saturday on the margins of a fresh anti-government demonstration demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The leaderless demonstrations had started peacefully in May over perceived corruption, triggered by opposition to a luxury hotel project in a protected nature reserve that is linked to US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Since mid-October, they have morphed into a wave of often violent protests also railing against shortcomings in the health system and the lack of prospects for young people, including a lack of jobs and poor education standards.

Demonstrators demanding Rama’s resignation have set fire to government buildings and banks, smashed shop windows and pulled up paving stones to throw at police.

The movement poses the biggest challenge yet to Rama, who has governed since 2013 and won a fourth term in office last year.

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Saturday’s demonstration began peacefully under rain outside the education ministry in Tirana, before dozens of youths started throwing paving stones and firebombs at police and set fire to rubbish bins.

Images showed protesters tossing firebombs and throwing rocks with slings at police.

Police responded with two water cannons to disperse the group.

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On Friday, Interior Minister Ervin Demo said that 350 people had so far been hurt in the protests rocking the country, including some 200 police officers and around 40 passers-by.

He said that 269 people aged under 18 had been arrested.

The government on Wednesday stepped up its measures against the protests by introducing fines of up to 5,500 euros ($6,100) for violent participants.