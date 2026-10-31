Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026
London police say nearly 50 arrested at protest supporting Palestine Action
LONDON — Dozens of people were arrested at a protest outside the US Embassy in London today in support of the proscribed group Palestine Action, police say.
London’s Metropolitan Police says in a statement that 48 people were arrested and that the majority of the arrests were related to individuals expressing support for a proscribed organization.
“Officers remain at the scene and are continuing to make arrests,” it says.
More than 100 people took part in the protest, with many holding signs reading: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”
Some protesters could be heard applauding and chanting “free, free Palestine” when people were taken away to police vans.
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