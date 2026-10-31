Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026

London police say nearly 50 arrested at protest supporting Palestine Action

By AP Today, 7:53 pm
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Police officers arrest a protester during a demonstration in support of Palestine Action, outside the US embassy, in London, October 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Police officers arrest a protester during a demonstration in support of Palestine Action, outside the US embassy, in London, October 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON — Dozens of people were arrested at a protest outside the US Embassy in London today in support of the proscribed group Palestine Action, police say.

London’s Metropolitan Police says in a statement that 48 people were arrested and that the majority of the arrests were related to individuals expressing support for a proscribed organization.

“Officers remain at the scene and are continuing to make arrests,” it says.

More than 100 people took part in the protest, with many holding signs reading: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”

Some protesters could be heard applauding and chanting “free, free Palestine” when people were taken away to police vans.

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