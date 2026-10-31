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Iran security chief says debating whether to ditch ban on nuclear weapons

By Reuters Today, 8:26 pm
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Mohsen Rezaei, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, attends a ceremony at Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's shrine in southern Tehran on June 4, 2026. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto)
Mohsen Rezaei, the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, attends a ceremony at Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's shrine in southern Tehran on June 4, 2026. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto)

Iran is debating whether to maintain its longstanding ban on nuclear weapons in the event that hostilities resume, although no decision on any changes has been taken, security chief Mohsen Rezaei tells state TV.

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