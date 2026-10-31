Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026
Iran security chief says debating whether to ditch ban on nuclear weapons
Iran is debating whether to maintain its longstanding ban on nuclear weapons in the event that hostilities resume, although no decision on any changes has been taken, security chief Mohsen Rezaei tells state TV.
More from today’s Liveblog:
- Citing Vance letter, top Iran security official says US ‘tone has completely changed’
- Veteran Arab MK Tibi pledges Joint List’s support from outside for a potential Eisenkot-led government: ‘I don’t want a ministry; we want change’
- Hundreds rally in Tel Aviv to demand a Jewish-Arab government; counterprotest also expected
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