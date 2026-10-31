Citing Vance letter, top Iran security official says US ‘tone has completely changed’

Iran says the tone of the United States has “completely changed” as Washington seeks to restart negotiations with the Islamic Republic.

While the US and Israel have upped their threats to order fresh strikes, Vice President JD Vance also sent a letter to Iranian officials in recent days in a bid to revive talks.

“I read the letter. I haven’t yet responded. Their tone has completely changed,” Mohsen Rezaei, the head of Iran’s supreme national security council, says in a video broadcast on Iranian television.

He says the change in tone is “a good sign” and shows Iran “consolidated its victory.”

Rezaei says he hasn’t responded to the letter and wouldn’t comment further on its contents.

His comments come as indirect mediation via Qatar continued, though Iranian officials said earlier today that they had no plans to meet with US officials.