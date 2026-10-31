Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026

FBI blames North Korea for theft of $6 billion from Binance

By Reuters 31 October 2026, 11:46 pm
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The FBI says that North Korea was responsible for the theft of more than $6 billion in virtual assets from cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

Malicious actors from North Korea were observed laundering the stolen assets by converting them into ethereum, says the FBI, adding that it expects “further laundering stages” for the stolen digital assets.

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