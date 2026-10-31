Phuket rally calls to shutter Chabad operations in Thailand, crack down on foreign investors

A rally held in Phuket calls on Thai authorities to shutter the activities of the Chabad movement in the country and take action against alleged illegal economic activities by foreigners, including Israeli-linked organizations.

The protest is held several days after Thailand revoked the citizenship of the head of the Chabad movement in the country, Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor, for traveling abroad using his American passport. Thai law calls for revoking the citizenship of naturalized citizens if they continue to use their previous passport.

Thailand is examining 19 firms linked to Kantor for possible offenses, the Bangkok Post reported. If wrongdoing is discovered, the government could force the sale of properties, the report said.

Organizers at the protest charge that shady foreign investments, illegal businesses, and questionable financial transactions are threatening the local economy.

“Phuket and many other areas now feel like their sovereignty has been seized,” Lawyer Nok Khao tells the crowd, according to public broadcaster Thai PBS. “Foreign capital groups have been able to play a significant role in the economy, while Thais, the rightful owners of the land, face unfair competition and risk losing their job opportunities.”

Twenty local organizations, led by the Phuket Land Protection Group, come together for the protest under the banner, “Unite to Take Back Our Thailand.”

Video shared on social media appears to show dozens of attendees sitting on plastic chairs at the beachside protest.

No arrests or disruptions were reported.

The protest comes amid a broader investigation into companies, property holdings and financial transactions linked to Chabad in Thailand. Authorities conducted searches at several locations earlier this month, although no criminal findings have been announced.

In recent months, the country has targeted Israeli-linked businesses and Israeli tourists amid growing local public backlash and complaints.