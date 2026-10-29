Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 29, 2026

Thailand revokes citizenship of Chabad rabbi over passport use

By Zev Stub Today, 4:32 pm
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Zev Stub is the Times of Israel's reporter on diaspora affairs and Israeli real estate.

Thailand has revoked the citizenship of the head of the Chabad movement in the country, according to local media.

Authorities found that Rabbi Yosef Chaim Kantor used his American passport 16 times to travel to Australia since he received Thai citizenship in 2013. Thai law provides for naturalized citizens to have their citizenship revoked if they continue to use their previous citizenship.

Kantor knew of this law when he traveled, the country’s Interior Ministry says.

Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul signed the order yesterday after the Department of Special Investigation discovered the breach of law. His last recorded trip was in January.

Rabbi Kantor arrived in Bangkok in 1993 and has spent more than three decades developing the Chabad movement across Thailand. The decision is being challenged through legal channels, Chabad says.

The decision comes amid a broader investigation into companies, property holdings and financial transactions linked to Chabad in Thailand. Authorities conducted searches at several locations earlier this month, although no criminal findings have been announced.

In recent months, the country has targeted Israeli-linked businesses and Israeli tourists amidst growing local public backlash and complaints.

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