Iran sought to interfere in Israel’s election and will try to disrupt the US midterm elections next week, the British Telegraph reports, citing several Iranian officials.

“We have been looking into ways to recruit agents in both the American and Israeli regimes’ election processes,” one of the officials says, without elaborating on the efforts made to disrupt Israel’s election.

Regarding the US elections, “powerful cyber groups have also been established to hack their election systems,” the official says.

Another official says the campaign is a natural consequence of the war that Iran believes it was dragged into by Israel and the US: “War does not just mean missiles and guns when we are under their blockade.”

“It also means we are prepared to disrupt their elections, their banking, their travel and all their ordinary systems. We are not in favour of any candidate anywhere, but we would like to see a divided America and a divided Israel,” the official says.