Ra’am gains seat at expense of Joint List as double-envelope vote count completed; no changes to blocs

As of 4:57 p.m., with the count of double-envelope ballots complete, results published by the Central Elections Committee again give the pro-Netanyahu bloc 53 seats and the anti-Netanyahu bloc 48.

The entire vote count is now complete, but the CEC has yet to formally announce the final results.

Within the anti-Netanyahu bloc, Ra’am gains a seat, rising to eight seats, at the expense of the Joint List, which drops to 11.

Ra’am previously made history as an Islamic Arab party by joining the coalition formed by Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett in 2021, and has pushed to be part of a future government.

A total of 392,234 double envelopes have been counted, according to the Central Elections Committee.