Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026
Trump holds call with Netanyahu amid preparations to renew strikes on Iran — WSJ
US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke yesterday morning over the phone as the United States laid plans to resume strikes on Iran, people familiar with the call tell the Wall Street Journal.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier that Trump prefers a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Iran, but that he believes that Washington has the ability to accomplish its goals militarily.
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