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Trump holds call with Netanyahu amid preparations to renew strikes on Iran — WSJ

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US President Donald Trump listens as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, December 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
US President Donald Trump listens as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, December 29, 2025, in Palm Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke yesterday morning over the phone as the United States laid plans to resume strikes on Iran, people familiar with the call tell the Wall Street Journal.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier that Trump prefers a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Iran, but that he believes that Washington has the ability to accomplish its goals militarily.

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