Live Update From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 31, 2026
Trump says Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in US for as long as he wants after election loss
PALM BEACH, Florida — US President Donald Trump says that Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, who lost his country’s presidential election to leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, can stay in the United States “as long as he wants.”
Trump, speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, says he has no plans to meet with Bolsonaro, who fled to the US after his election loss.
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