Trump still hasn’t made decision on fresh Iran strikes, prefers diplomatic solution — Rubio

US President Donald Trump hasn’t made a decision about fresh strikes on Iran amid stalled peace talks, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says.

“We can achieve military objectives if we seek to. He hasn’t made a decision. I have no announcement in that regard with you today, and nor do we take any of it lightly,” Rubio says at a G20 press conference in Atlanta.

The top US diplomat adds that Trump prefers a diplomatic solution but stresses he believes that “if we needed to do something military, we would have the ability to do it… but we would prefer to do it peacefully.”

Rubio also says: “What the Iranian regime is basically arguing is, ‘Unless we get what we want, not only will we blow up ships but we will destroy the energy infrastructure of our neighbors and the entire region.’ Just think about that because I think we just skip over that like it’s some normal behavior.”