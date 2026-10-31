Riots erupt in Paris as France reports some 320,000 protesters demonstrated today

Some 320,000 people rallied across France today, says the interior ministry, while tensions flared in several cities including Marseille and Toulouse.

In Paris, some 70,000 people turned up, according to the capital’s police. The third day of nationwide protests by trade unions, students and Yellow Vest activists drew a smaller crowd in Paris than the previous weekend, when an estimated 110,000 people took to the streets.

The turnout figure is reported as clashes erupt between police and demonstrators in Paris as the protest march reaches its final destination.

Some protesters use hammers to prize up paving stones and throw them at police, while at least one incendiary device is hurled toward security forces. Officers responded with tear gas.